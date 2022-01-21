News Top Stories

Buhari recounts near-death experience in 2014

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…praises El-Rufai, ‘I can no longer find my way around Kaduna’

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El- Rufai for his commitment towards changing the landscape of the state. This was as he said the governor has been successful in his urban renewal programme across the state, addingthathecouldnolonger find his way around the city, due to its transformation.

Buhari, who is on a twoday working visit to Kaduna State to commission some of the state’s urban renewal projects, spoke at the Murtala Muhammed Square in the centre of the city. The President also narrated briefly how he escaped a bomb blast in Kaduna near the bridge which was one of the projects that he commissioned. Before arriving at the Murtala Square, President Buhari, accompanied by El-Rufai, had flown to Kafanchan in the morning to commission the Emir Road, Katsina Road and Dan-Haya Road in Kafanchan, in the southern part of the state.

He, however, returned to Kaduna, the state capital around noon, and immediately commissioned the remodelled Murtala Square, a sporting, event and recreational centre. Addressing residents and stakeholders President Buhari said he can no longer find his way around Kaduna, even as a person who has lived in the city for a long time and commended El-Rufai, saying: “You have committed yourself to changing Kaduna and you have been very successful and people throughout the country are appreciating it. You are writing your history in gold. I congratulate you for your achievements so far.”

The president commissioned some of the completed urban renewal road projects, including the reconstructed Kawo Flyover, the 5.6km Aliyu Makama Road, the multi-storey Basic Education Mega-School in Lokoja Road in Rigasa, and the dualised Yakubu Gowon Way and Leventis Underpass. Buhari also commissionedtheInfectiousDisease Hospital in Mando, after Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, explained the idea behind the project. President Muhammadu Buhari also narrated how he narrowly escaped being killed by a bomb blast near the Kawo Bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014. The president recalled: “They wanted to blow me up. But my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge they became so desperate and there was a small market or something like this here.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Two Western Australia bushfires threaten lives, homes in Perth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Firefighters are battling two blazes in Western Australia, both within the greater Perth area. On Monday morning the fires were burning in the south and south-east of the city in the early hours of Monday. But another blaze in Geraldton 420km north of Perth had been brought under control. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) […]
News

DISCOs are ripping customers’ off, says Abolarinwa

Posted on Author interview with AMANDA MENEKE

Mr. Olatunbosun Abolarinwa is a British-trained security expert. In this interview with AMANDA MENEKE, he talks about the importance of power supply in the country, his experience with DISCOs and how he thinks things can be resolved     As a security analyst, what role does power supply play in crime prevention? To be honest, […]
News Top Stories

PDP to INEC: Use 2023 election to win back Nigerians’ trust

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the forthcoming 2023 elections to win back the trust of Nigerians in the commission.   The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele gave the charge when officials of the state INEC inspected the secretariat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica