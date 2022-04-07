News

Buhari redeploys Abdulahi as Environment Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed H. Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment effective from yesterday. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday. Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation. The President hoped that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Okowa: PDP ready to rescue Nigeria from APC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

•Ibori: I dedicate myself to victory   Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was ready to rescue Nigerians from the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023. That was even as a former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori said he would dedicate his […]
News Top Stories

APC places N20m on national chairmanship nomination form

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Each of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirants is expected to pay N20 million for a nomination form, it was learnt yesterday. Those aspiring to the deputy national chair-manship will pay N10 million while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) will attract N5 million each. According to party sources, the sale […]
News

Edo, Ondo polls: Olujimi charges INEC on fairness, transparency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

A senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, has called on INEC to ensure fairness and transparency in the forthcoming Ondo and Edo States gubernatorial elections. Olujimi spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday at the maiden meeting of factional executive members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by the factional chairman, Mr. Kehinde Odebunmi. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica