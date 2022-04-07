Buhari redeploys Abdulahi as Environment Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed H. Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment effective from yesterday. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday. Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation. The President hoped that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...