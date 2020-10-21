Buhari reiterates commitment to police officers’ welfare

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Police officers.

The President gave this commitment yesterday at the virtual commissioning of the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, in Abuja.

It would be recalled that protesters across the country calling for the scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and police brutality (#EndSARS) have also demanded for improved welfare for the officials of the Nigerian Police.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers.

While assuring Nigerians that the government was fully committed to improving livelihood of serving officers, Buhari said his administration was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.

He said: “To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired Police Officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.

“Taking your services to the doorstep of Police Officers by maintaining an office in each Police Command and Formation is also very laudable. At this juncture, I urge you to continue your untiring efforts in collaborating with the Police authorities towards improving the welfare of both serving and retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.’’

