Buhari rejoices with iconic football star, Odegbami, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with a Nigeria’s iconic football star, sports administrator and broadcaster, Chief Olusegun Odegbami, as he turned 70 yesterday. He congratulated the former national team player and his family for many years of service to the nation and humanity.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with Odegbami for a distinguished career in sports, with eight years as a national team player, 1974-1982, earning the respect of team players and fans, at home and across Africa, particularly for his dazzling skills and accuracy in scoring for which he was nicknamed “Mathematical Odegbami’’.

 

He noted the versatility of the former skipper of the Green Eagles, who also served as adviser to the technical crew of national teams, inspired many athletes to stardom, and positioned himself for successes in writing, publishing, acting, broadcasting and farming.

 

As the respected footballer turned a septuagenarian, the Buhari believed his experience, leadership skills and network of friends across many fields and places remained relevant for growing the country. Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and prosperity for Odegbami and his family.

 

