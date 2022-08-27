News

Buhari rejoices with iconic football star, Odegbami, at 70

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja  Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with iconic football star, sports administrator and broadcaster, Chief Olusegun Odegbami, as he turned 70 Saturday.

He congratulated the former national team player and his family for many years of service to the nation and humanity.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with Odegbami for a distinguished career in sports, with eight years as a national team player, 1974-1982, earning the respect of team players and fans, at home and across Africa, particularly for his dazzling skills and accuracy in scoring for which he was nicknamed “Mathematical Odegbami’’.

He noted the versatility of the former skipper of the Green Eagles, who also served as adviser to the technical crew of national teams, inspired many athletes to stardom, and positioned himself for successes in writing, publishing, acting, broadcasting and farming.

As the respected footballer turned a septuagenarian, the Buhari believed his experience, leadership skills and network of friends across many fields and places remained relevant  for growing the country.

Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and prosperity for Odegbami and his family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kaduna killings: Buhari cautions against reprisals

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the victims of the latest attacks in Kaduna State against reprisals, warning that doing so may lead to further violence in the state. In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President condemned the attacks on four locations in Kaura Local Government in which two soldiers and many others […]
News Top Stories

Abiodun sets up committee to investigate farmers/herders clash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeok uta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated a 20 – man Peace Keeping Committee to resolve farmers and herders clashes in the state.   The committee, which is headed by Kayode Oladele, comprises: state security chiefs, traditional rulers, lawmakers, government officials, representatives of Fulani herdsmen and farmers.   Abiodun mandated the committee to investigate the […]
News Top Stories

Resident doctors suspend strike, resume work on Wednesday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday suspended its 64-day strike, directing members to resume work on Wednesday. However, the body gave the Federal Government six weeks to fulfill its promises, with the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union reviewing the progress made.   The doctors downed tools […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica