Buhari rejoices with RCCG GO Adeboye at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Christian community, particularly clergymen in Nigeria and abroad, in celebrating with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday. In a release yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitated with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye, family members, friends and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidence of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

The President recalled his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years; most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London in 2017, appreciating Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life. On the cleric’s 80th birthday, the President believed his contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development.

