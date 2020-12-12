News

Buhari removes Pondei as Akwa becomes interim NDDC administrator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday approved the appointment Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa as the interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He will be replacing Kemebradikumo Pondei, Acting Managing Director of the Commission.

This was made public in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja Saturday night.

Akwa until his appointment was the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission.

He is expected to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

The statement said that Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

It further said: “The development became necessary as a result of a plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to Nigerians: Prepare to bear petrol price burden

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Sylva: Buhari didn’t promise to keep price low The Federal Government, yesterday, told millions of Nigerians that they will henceforth bear the burden of higher prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who declared this in a statement, declared that at no time […]
News

Oil spill: India sends specialist team to Mauritius

Posted on Author Reporter

  India has sent technical equipment and a team of specialists to Mauritius to help local authorities deal with an environmental crisis after an oil spill from a Japanese ship, a government official said on Sunday. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about […]
News

Lekki shooting: Reconvene Senate, House, Reps tell Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

Members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum(YPF) have called on Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to immediately reconvene the parliament to discuss the alleged killing of End- SARS protesters in Lekki Tollgate, Lagos.   The group also called on the Federal Government to demonstrate a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: