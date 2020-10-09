News

Buhari renews appointment of Faisal as Executive Secretary, NPHCDA

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Director/ CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), for a second and final term of four years. According to a letter dated 6th October 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Shuaib’s re-appointment for a second and final term of four years, takes effect as from January 10, 2021.

The letter further stated that President Buhari has congratulated Shuaib on his re – appointment and wished him the very best in his second tenure as NPHCDA boss. The statement read in part: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the renewal of appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for a second and final term of four years.

“Dr. Faisal Shuaib, a Medical Doctor and Public Health Specialist, was before his first appointment in January 2017, a Senior Programme Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, USA. Prior to joining the BMGF, Dr. Faisal Shuaib oversaw Nigeria’s successful response to the Ebola Disease Outbreak in 2014, as the Head/Coordinator of the Ebola Emergency Operation Centre. “During his first tenure, Dr. Shuaib coordinated Nigeria’s Polio Eradication Initiatives which culmi-nated in the certification of Nigeria and Africa as Wild Polio Virus free by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 25th of August 2020.” Meanwhile, the Federal Government has also confirmed the appointment of Dr. Imafidon Agbonile as the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City, for a term of four years with effect from October 1, 2020.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who conveyed the approval of Dr. Agbonile’s confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja, charged him to work hard and justify the confidence reposed in him to ensure industrial peace and harmony with all stakeholders, in support of President Buhari’s change agenda for the next level.

