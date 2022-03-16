News

Buhari renews BoI MD appointment for second term

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Leke Pitan as the managing director of the Bank of Industry (BoI) for a final term of five years. In a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ifedayo Sayo, the new appointment, which takes effect from May 27, was conveyed via a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha and dated March 11. Also, the President approved the renewal of the appointment of Alhaji Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahaman as part-time chairman of the bank for a final term of five years with effect from May 27.

 

Our Reporters

