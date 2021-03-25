Buhari renews BPE DG, Okoh’s tenure for another 4 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

This was contained in a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Thursday.

According to him, the renewal will take effect from April 10, 2021.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization & commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.

Like this: Like Loading...