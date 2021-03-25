News

Buhari renews BPE DG, Okoh’s tenure for another 4 years

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.
This was contained in a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Thursday.
According to him, the renewal will take effect from April 10, 2021.
The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization & commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Leave Nigerian armed forces alone, human rights groups warn ICC, Amnesty International

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Congress for Human Rights in Nigeria (CHRN) has warned the International Criminal Court and Amnesty International to steer clear of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for taking side with Boko Haram terrorists.  The human rights group, which made this known at a world press conference on Monday in Lagos, noted that these groups aim […]
News

N30,000 minimum wage: Delta ALGON pleads with workers over strike

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has intervened to avert a proposed strike by primary school teachers and the local government council workers over non-implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage. The implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage took off late last year across the country, but […]
News

Kebbi Govt expends N20bn on payment of retirement benefits in 6 years

Posted on Author Ahmed Idrisr

Kebbi State Government has spent over N20 billion on the payment of benefits of retired civil servants. Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Mamudu Muhammad Warra said that the payment was from 2015 to date, adding that the release of funds brings relief to the civil servants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica