Buhari renews NPA MD, Usman’s appointment for another 5 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for anothe five years. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye, from the South-West zone, as chairman. Other members of the board were Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South- East zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-South zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North- Central zone).

The President equally approved a new board for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that would oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organisation. They included Muhammad K. Ahmad (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr. Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr. Oladele Amoda and Dr Nkiru Balonwu. Other members of the TCN board were representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Ministry of Power; Bureau for Public Enterprise; FGN Power Company Limited and Executive Management of TCN.

