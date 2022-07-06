News

Buhari renews Umar’s appointment as NIPC ES/CEO

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hajiya Saratu A. Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for another term of five years. This was confirmed yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, which added that Umar was first appointed to the position in July, 2014. He said: “She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking. “She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

“Saratu Umar a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria. “In the short period of her service as Executive Secretary, she transformed the NIPC into a world-class investment agency and minimized revenue leakages, saving the country N500 billion, for which she received a commendation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMFC. The appointment takes immediate effect effect,” he wrote.

 

Our Reporters

