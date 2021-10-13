Buhari replaces Awolowo with Yakusak as NEPC’s CEO

President Muhammmadu Buhari has replaced Olusegun Awolowo with Ezra Yakusak as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).This approval was made known in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, the appointment was for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987. The appointment takes effect from November 27. Until his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC. He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.

