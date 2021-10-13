Buhari replaces Awolowo with Yakusak as NEPC’s CEO

President Muhammmadu Buhari has replaced Olusegun Awolowo with Ezra Yakusak as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).This approval was made known in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, the appointment was for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987. The appointment takes effect from November 27. Until his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC. He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.
Related Articles
Abuja bound Max Air’s flight suffers bird strike, makes air return
A Max Air’s Abuja bound aircraft yesterday suffered a bird strike ten minutes after take-off from the Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA), forcing the aircraft to return to Kano. The Max Air B737 plane with registration number VM1645 which was slated for take-off 1.30 pm had about a 30 minutes delay. The aircraft later took […]
New Zealand’s Ardern appears headed for big win, 2nd term
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than its main challenger, the conservative National Party. One question will be […]
FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter
To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on […]
