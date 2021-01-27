News Top Stories

Buhari replaces Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Emmanuel Onani Abuja

After several months of public pressure and resistance from government, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, sacked the four Service Chiefs and replaced them with immediate effect.

 

The Service Chiefs who were said to have tendered their resignations simultaneously included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

 

In their place, the president has appointed a new set of Service Chiefs namely, Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

 

The president, who announced these developments on his official twitter handle, disclosed that the former Service Chiefs who were appointed in 2015, have proceeded on retirement with immediate effect. “I have accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs and their retirement from service.

 

I thank them all for their overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to Nigeria and wish them well in their future endeavours,” he said. Buhari congratulated the new Service Chiefs and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

 

The tenure of the service chiefs, who head the broad services of the Nigeria Armed Forces, has been a subject of public discourse and controversies following the deteriorating security situation in the country.

 

It could be recalled that the president had hinted of the possibility of changing the Service Chiefs in his goodwill message commemorating the New Year celebrations.

 

The National Assembly, critical stakeholders in the nation’s security circles and many other well-meaning Nigerians, had on several occasions, urged Buhari to relieve the Service Chiefs of their appointments to give room for fresh hands and new ideas in the security sector.

 

In the last six years, President Buhari had treated the former security chiefs as indispensable assets, but critics of the administration had argued that there were more efficient and tactically trained officers in the military with courage to confront the adversaries headlong in order to rid the country of insecurity.

 

Some critics had also argued that the axed officers, having stayed too long on the saddle, had become bereft of valuable ideas in countering the menace of the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers across the country.

 

Others who called for the sacking of the service chiefs argued that their  continued retention, many years after the expiration of their legitimate tenures in service, was not only unconstitutional, but had also weakened the morale of other military personnel, including the troops on the frontlines.

 

Critics equally pilloried the president for his perceived insensitivity to the provisions of the federal character principle in the appointment of the Service Chiefs. President Buhari had, on July 13, 2015, appointed the just retired Service Chiefs.

 

Unarguably, the former service chiefs were the longest serving military heads since the return of democracy in 1999, having spent a total of five years and six months in their respective positions. Until their “resignation” yesterday, calls from institutions, individuals and groups for their removal had been almost unanimously persistent.

 

It could also be recalled that the two chambers of the National Assembly had on several occasions passed resolutions for the removal of these military commanders in response to public outcry over their perceived poor performances.

 

The demand for their sack was occasioned by the worsening insecurity in parts of the country, which made many conclude that the leadership of the military may have become battle-weary, having seemingly exhausted ideas at the strategic, tactical and operational levels

 

Suspected kidnappers and bandits literally reigned supreme, abducting their victims freely and without any fear of being apprehended.

 

There was also stagnation in the military, as their continued stay had affected career progression, which is a time-sensitive, honoured practice in the institution. Many officers, who were far the former Service Chiefs junior, proceeded on retirement without attaining positions they may have dreamt of.

 

The public service rule provides that a public official shall retire from office upon attaining the mandatory 35 years in service. Until his retirement, Gen. Olonisakin had spent 40 years in the military, having been commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Nigerian Army signal corps in 1981.

 

Buratai, the former COAS was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1983; he left the Army on January 26, 2021. The implication is that Buratai was due for retirement since 2018, when he had put in 35 years in the military.

 

Ibas, the disengaged ex- CNS, enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 26th Regular Course in 1979, and was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in 1983.

 

Like Buratai, Ibas too was due for retirement since 2018, when he clocked 35 years in the military (Navy). Abubakar enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a member of cadet military training course (CMTC 5) in November 1979.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

