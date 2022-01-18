Buhari requests Senate to confirm Prof. Bindawa as NCC Commissioner

President Muhamamadu Buhari has requested the Nigerian Senate to confirm Professor Mansur Auwalu Bindawa as a Non-Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

President Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan during resumed plenary sitting on Tuesday.

Buhari also presented to the Senate for confirmation two members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission who have been appointed in consultation with the Council of State.

The two members are Ekenem Nnamson from Akwa Ibom State – South-South and Mamhud Abubakar Mogaji from Niger State – North Central.

