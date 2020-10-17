Buhari restates commitment to food security

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of his administration to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and stability in prices of commodities in the country. According to a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, yesterday, the President gave the assurance in a statement at the launch of Outgrow Hunger, Nigeria, an initiative of a non-governmental organisation, Agricultural Agenda Nigeria Initiative (AANI), founded by Mr. Ephraim Odemwingie.
