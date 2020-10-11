Buhari restates confidence in Army, assures of more support

President Muhammadu Buhari restated his confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, particularly in the ongoing war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping. While assuring that the Federal Government will increase manpower and improve training to meet the changing dynamics of security in the country, Buhari urged the people to subsume their personal and sectional interests to the overall national unity. According to a statement made available to newsmen Saturday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this at the Combined Passing Out Parade of the Cadets of 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna. Buhari, who was the Reviewing Officer, said the loyalty and patriotism of service personnel must be sustained and strengthened, appealing to all Nigerians to uphold and project the unity of the country. “Despite our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our democratic framework. “We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity and good governance.”

He said the nation was passing through a time of great need for cohesion, peace and unity, commending “the resilience and steadfastness of our personnel in the Armed Forces for their professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and armed banditry in the North East and North West zones as well as herders/farmers conflict, kidnapping, piracy and communal clashes in other parts of our country.”

“Let me at this juncture; restate our administration’s will to support the operations of the Armed Forces in the defence of the nation. Just recently, I approved the increment of manpower intake into the three services in order to cater for the deficit of personnel being experienced.

“Additionally, the Federal Government will sustain the provision of adequate modern equipment, logistics and infrastructure needed to support the operations of the Armed Forces.”

The President said all the accomplishments in national security was made possible by the untiring efforts of the military and other security agencies, urging the graduates to join their senior colleagues in the field and contribute to the defence of the country.

