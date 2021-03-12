Buhari restates shoot-on-sight order on AK 47 bearers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Service Chiefs to go harder on criminals, insisting that his order that anyone seen with AK-47 in the country be shot stands. The President said this yesterday at a meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the meeting was attended by security chiefs including the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The President said the shoot-on-sight order became imperative because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and only given to security officials. While updating the traditional rulers on efforts by his government to improve the security situation in the country, the President said his administration has recorded appreciable successes in the North-East and South-South parts of the country.

He expressed surprise at the development in the North-West where people with same culture are currently at each other throats, killing one another, taking livestock and burning properties. Buhari recalled that he presided over a four-hour meeting of the National Security Council attended by the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and others on the issue and gave clear instructions. In order to stem the spate of proliferation of arms and ammunition heightening insecurity in the country, Buhari recalled that he ordered the closure of the nation’s border, but lamented that the criminals still found a way around the order to smuggle arms into the country.

“We closed the borders for some years, but the intelligence report I’m getting on a daily basis is that those who are conducting the abductions, the killings and so on are still not short of arms and ammunition,” he said. He expressed dismay on the attacks on police stations and killings of security personnel by criminals, warning that no investor will invest in a country that is unsafe. The President also urged the traditional rulers to use their roles and positions as bridge builders in each of their communities to complement government efforts at ensuring peace and security.

He appealed to them to deploy their reach and influence in the best interest of assisting the government to rout out those whose sole objective remains to cause trouble and destruction of livelihoods and families across the nation. The President, having listened to various interventions from representatives of the traditional rulers from each of the six-geo-political zones in the country, pledged that his administration would continue to support and work collaboratively with them to ensure peace and stability.

Restating his marching orders to the newly appointed Service Chiefs to bring the security situation under control, Buhari noted that closer control can only be achieved with the cooperation and collaboration of traditional rulers and authorities, who occupy a critical role in our society. “By your role and positions with history dating back hundred years, the people trust you implicitly and in return you provide them with comfort and guidance in accordance with our cultural heritage and traditions.

“You are the bridge builders in each of your communities. No one is better placed with your strength of moral authority to ensure that people who visit your communities for either business, leisure or any honest and credible reason are protected and made to feel at home,” he said. In their separate remarks, the royal fathers stressed the need for the traditional institution to be assigned definite roles, particularly on peace and security, within the ambit of the Constitution as well as regular engagement with the National Assembly on multiple fronts. Those who made interventions at the meeting were: the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar; King Jaja of Opobo, Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja; Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi.

Like this: Like Loading...