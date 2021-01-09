Buhari retains Service Chiefs because of trust –General Sura

Retired Brigadier General John Sura who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Force Headquarters in this interview with MUSA PAM advised Nigerians not to support the use of mercenaries to fight insurgency in the country. Excepts…

You just retired about one year ago, are you still proud of the Nigerian Army?

I am very, very proud of the Nigerian Army! It is a job even tomorrow if I’m called to return i will gladly do so, or if I am born into this world again I will still prefer that job because it is an organization that is set on discipline, rules and regulations, and anybody found wanting would not go unpunished. So, the military made me even when I was growing up as a young child, I went to military school Zaria when I was 12. The rudiment of understanding the military began at very tender age. So, coming in as an officer in the Army one was really deeply rooted in the understanding of the policies, the guidelines and other external laws in the military. So it is an interesting place to be and I am so proud about it and I am looking forward one day to be given an opportunity to return to that job.

Nigerians have expressed views and concerns that the Nigerian Army is not doing well in tackling insecurity, so there is need for foreign assistance, What is your take?

Seriously I think if we’re to measure within the ambits of what they are doing today, the Army is still doing very well. The Armed Forces is doing very well. There is no war that the military can win without other persons coming into it. And the component that is not coming into it is either the civilian side where they are supposed to come in with information to assist the military to be able to carry out their responsibility within the ambits of the law and within the operational armoury. (that is operating laws). They are doing very well. And I think what will also assist them in carrying out their responsibility it is the information from the civilian to be able to operate fully. Now talking about bringing anything that has to do with the mercenaries, for me as a person I would not advise that, I will not even suggest it because the more you begin to open your windows to mercenaries you’re opening up your understanding of the system of the military! And once such things is done, you do not know went tomorrow you’ll be at war with such nation, or people from such nation.

The most disturbing issues that we have in Nigeria are the issues of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and so many other vices. What do you think is fueling these challenges?

There is this saying that “an idle man is a devil workshop” when you look at it from that angle, I think within the last five years I doubt if there is any serious employment for youths. And if you find out some of the people that are involved in these difference vices we are talking about, the range from the ages of 25 to 30 sometime is the idleness; the lack of resources, lack of anything to occupy them. And once such things are happening definitely you expect that people will find themselves involved in this kind of thing that we are talking is happening today in Nigeria. I think what we can do as a country to get out of this is either we begin to look at the form of employment even though the government is doing some things with the CBN interventions, different kinds of empowerment that is coming in. Empowerment is quite different, you can empower somebody to do something, to be able to produce something if there is no resources and there is no market for such products it becomes like a bad business, the person will put all the materials in the warehouse; definitely the man will return to square one. And so fast money is one of those things that youths are looking for it. If somebody sees there is means for kidnapping, there is a means of going into rituals to get what he wants he will do it to get fast money. I implore the government to go just beyond empowerment, they should also look at the market where some of these products are being sold by the youths and taking over from them with little profit.

Do you think the present administration under President Mohammadu Buhari is putting in enough effort to address challenges that we have?

With some of the programmes that were released by the Federal Government, I think they are doing their possible best.

As a military General with experience and expertise, what do you think can be done to solve problems in the country?

We must begin to talk to ourselves as a people. Families must begin to see how to talk with their children about the need that, no matter the difficulties, with time it will be better. It will just be for a while and things would return to normal and be better. Secondly, I want to look at it from an angle that Government must think alternatively. Most of the things we talked about; dividends of democracy by infrastructure and some other things are the normal things that anybody can do. I always want to ask that when the military was in power, the military was providing roads, hospitals, providing schools, water and so many dividends. And once in a while I ask that if these things are what we refer to as dividends of democracy when the military was providing such what was it called? Is it dividends of military regime or what? I think the government of the day should be thinking out of the box! In any budget you can not take way all the roads in the budget size. Some of the things that you would do outside are dividends of democracy and things like that, we are talking about securing the environment so that business can thrive and also make the economy grow better.

There is the view that the Service Chiefs have overstayed, so President Buhari should bring in fresh blood. Do you think that would solve the issue?

I want to agree with the commentary that everybody has given on this issues. And again some will say that the President has the power to decide who to fire and who to retain. Honestly when you see that you’re doing the same thing over and over the same way you can never have a different result. You’re doing the same thing and you want to get different result it can’t be possible! So, retaining them is the perogative of the President that is all.

What do you think is the reason for the President retaining them?

Well the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know”. Probably that is what makes the president still retains them. I think he is able to retain them based on trust he has on them. Secondly, most a times you also look at it at the ones you want inject into the system, you will be looking at it from the angle that can they perform more than the present Chiefs? The present Chiefs have more experience than the new ones. Probably that is the reason the President decided to retain them.

Plateau citizens believe that this is the time for Central Zone of the state to produce the next Governor in 2023, and also they have hope on those with military background, will you contest the governorship seat in 2023?

Well, I don’t know how to disabuse the mind of people on leadership position, but any human being that want to engage another must have a personal conviction that, he must also have an interest and passion for what he w a n t s to do. And a leader t h a t does n o t have a passion he does not deserve to be called upon to lead the people of Plateau State. Leadership is not about other people coercing you, it’s about you looking at the vacuum being created and you having the capacity, the expertise, having all it takes to be able to lead the people. Now returning to the question of myself, yes you talk about Central Zone, you talk about zoning. I believe in zoning and I also want to believe that if a leader has to emerge it should not be on the basis of primordial consideration. He should be a leader who is ready to face any contestant from any part of the country or any parts of the state, knowing that if you think you’re the best person to compete favourably to come out and be able to give a better leadership to the people of Plateau State. Often, I have people asking me questions of where are you coming from? Or you want to contest and I do say “well I coming in from the central zone and I am coming to contest not because I am coming from the central zone. I am coming in to contest because I have all it takes to contest for the Governorship of Plateau State! And I also believe that in terms of capacity, knowledge of Plateau State I have all it takes to lead and compete with any person, given all parameters and without any outside influence I think I have all it takes to be able to lead the people of Plateau State. Because I have a passion for Plateau and also have understanding of the terrain, and also know the problems and will try to profer solution when I get into government.

What is that one thing that you intend to change if God gives you that opportunity to govern Plateau State?

First I want you to understand that Plateau is a very peaceful place. We are all in this state, we look out for ourselves and watch over ourselves. A Plateau man in those days never knew where you come from irrespective of zone, irrespective of religion, irrespective of any tribal group. Today we are so divided because of primordial sentiments talking about religion, when you talk about religion you now begin to talk about the section where you belong to, somebody will ask the denomination which you belong to. That is what is operating now in Plateau State. But if given the opportunity we will trace the history to tell the people of Plateau State how we were living together, and so we begin to talk about unity among ourselves as a people irrespective of where you come from, irrespective of religion. And once we stand together we begin to fight whatever divides us as a people. So first our contract with the people after getting the opportunity to lead we begin to talk and preach peace through harmonious living. And once we have gone through that, then we begin to look at what are the things that divide us, and then begin to look at who are those people that come from outside and want to fight us, and then come together and be able to fight those external forces. Security will be second, but first we must build that harmonious living so that we give peace a chance in Plateau State!

