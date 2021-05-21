News

Buhari returns after 4-day official visit to France

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from a four-day official visit to Paris, France. The President left the country last Sunday was in Paris to attend the African Finance Summit. While in Paris, Buhari met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and requested for debt relief from global financial institutions for African countries as a result of the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on their economies. The President, who met chief executives of blue chip companies in Paris with a view to getting them to invest in the Nigerian economy, also called on France, United States, United Kingdom and other western countries to support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity. He equally met Nigerians in France where he gave the assurance that his government was committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

