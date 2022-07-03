News

Buhari returns after five-day visit to Portugal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a five-day State Visit to Lisbon, Portugal.

The President, whose official aircraft, NAF1 touched ground at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 5pm, also participated in the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, which was held in Lisbon during his stay in the country.

 

Buhari was on arrival received by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; among other top government officials. While in Lisbon, the President led the Nigerian entourage to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU).

The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports.

 

At a business forum organized during the visit, at which some of the MoUs were finalized between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, Buhari had described the progress in signing the agreements ‘‘as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade.’’

The President also met with some representatives of Nigerian residents of Portugal, assuring them that the 2023 elections would be credible and peaceful, even as he admonished them against inciting a political crisis back home, through the use of social media.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Yakubu: Electoral constituencies not delineated for 25 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…as NASS promises to support commission in exercise The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, disclosed that the country had not witnessed delineation of electoral constituencies in the last 25 years. Yakubu made the disclosure when he led a delegation from the Commission to pay a courtesy visit to […]
News

NDA: Sack NSA Monguno Now, Group Tells President Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following Tuesday’s attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the National Forum of Patriots (NFP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and relieve National Security Adviser (NSA), Babangana Monguno, of his duties. According to the group, Monguno is not awake to his responsibilities, displaying gross incompetence and lacking idea on how to galvanize […]
News

Patricia Relocates Headquarters to Europe.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Patricia Technologies Limited is proud to announce that we have moved our operations to the Republic of Estonia, with our headquarters now domiciled in the Northern European country.   This global movement is set to strengthen our relationships with marketers and agencies in the global crypto markets, whilst also positioning us as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica