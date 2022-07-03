Buhari returns after five-day visit to Portugal

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a five-day State Visit to Lisbon, Portugal.

The President, whose official aircraft, NAF1 touched ground at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 5pm, also participated in the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, which was held in Lisbon during his stay in the country.

Buhari was on arrival received by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; among other top government officials. While in Lisbon, the President led the Nigerian entourage to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU).

The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports.

At a business forum organized during the visit, at which some of the MoUs were finalized between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, Buhari had described the progress in signing the agreements ‘‘as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade.’’

The President also met with some representatives of Nigerian residents of Portugal, assuring them that the 2023 elections would be credible and peaceful, even as he admonished them against inciting a political crisis back home, through the use of social media.

