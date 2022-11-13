Buhari returns from London medical trip

News

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday evening returned to Abuja from a two-week medical trip to London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle, @GarShehu, alerted of the arrival of the President at about 7:22pm.

“President Muhammadu Buhari just landed in Abuja. Alhamdu Lillahi,” the tweet said.

The President, who left Abuja Monday, October 31, was scheduled to be in London for two weeks for a routine medical check up

He, however, met with King Charles III for the first time after his accession last Wednesday.

At the meeting, the President said he discussed issues bordering on the Monarch’s interest in Nigeria with the king.

 

