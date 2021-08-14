News

Buhari returns from London trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after 18 days trip to the United Kingdom. His jet touched ground at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport about 6.45pm yesterday. Recall that Buhari had last month travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for a twoweek medical vacation and to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The summit, which was co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, brought together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provided a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices. Buhari, who actively participated in the activities of the summit, appeared on a panel of discussants with a live audience alongside his counterparts from other African countries including President Kenyatta, President Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), President Faure Eyadema (Togo) and President Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi).

The president also held bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Commonwealth Secretary- General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit. Buhari and Johnson, during the bilateral talks appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria, and agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course. During the bilateral meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, Buhari said Nigeria would be glad to receive support from the Commonwealth in diverse areas of needs and challenges.

He said Nigeria was doing a lot to address food security through heavy investment in agriculture, and tackle security issues confronting the country in different regions. Buhari therefore, welcomed the offer of assistance by the Commonwealth scribe. Before departing London, the President on Thursday visited former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who is believed to be on medical trip to London.

Those at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to welcome the president include the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, security chiefs as well as some presidential aides.

Our Reporters

