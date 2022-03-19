Buhari returns from medical checks in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from London after a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom. Recall that the President left the shores of the country for London on March 6 for medical checks scheduled to last for a maximum of two weeks. Based on an earlier release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari had planned to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4. Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m. before embarking on the London trip on March 6. While in London, the president was believed to have met with the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni.

The president, at the end of the London meeting with Buni, called on Governors of the All progressives Congress (APC) to stop further utterances that could lead to disunity ahead of the National Convention. A statement by Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, said the president made the call via a letter he personally signed, and addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, hairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. The Presidential aircraft conveying Buhari and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09 p.m yesterday.

