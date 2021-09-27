News Top Stories

Buhari returns from New York

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja from New York where he participated in the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

 

The President departed the JFK International Airport in New York on Saturday at about 11:40 am (local time) and landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 5.20 am yesterday.

 

Buhari held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Giterres, who urged him to use his leadership position in West Africa to restore socio-political order in the sub-region. At the Food System Sum-  mit, Buhari reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to attaining food security.

 

Addressing the global Assembly on September 24, the President raised the alarm over the unconstitutional takeover of power in some West African countries, urging the world leaders to reject such illegal acts. He also called for debt forgiveness for developing countries ravaged by the effects of COVID-19.

 

Buhari, who spoke of his government’s determination to work on an ambitious Energy Plan towards reducing the energy shortcomings by 2030, also at the sidelines of the UNGA meetings engaged world leaders, including the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte and Queen of the Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta, in bilateral talks

