Buhari returns to Abuja, calls Tinubu’s emergence a reflection of APC members’ will

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the Presidential flagbearer of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a reflection of the will of the members.

The President, who returned to Abuja Saturday afternoon, said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdumumini Kabir Usman, when he paid him a Sallah homage before leaving the state.

Buhari clarified that the process leading to Tinubu’s emergence was purely democratic.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President explained that he told about 30 aspirants, mostly governors and his ministers, who sought his support to succeed him to go ahead and try their best when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signaled parties to elect their presidential candidates.

He said even when a governor sought to know his preferred candidate, he resolved not to interfere because he believed all the contestants were competent.

“They went and elected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he picked his running mate, Sen. Kashim Ibrahim in process in choosing our candidates for the 2023 elections. I am praying that we will have a peaceful and successful election,’’ he said.

Thanking Nigerians for their support for the APC since 2015, the President recalled that he had garnered a lot of experiences by campaigning across the country and having failed thrice to clinch the Presidency.

