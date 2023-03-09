News

Buhari returns to Daura from LDCs’ Conference in Qatar

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Buhari returns to Daura from LDCs’ Conference in Qatar

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LCDs). At the UN Conference in Doha, Buhari joined the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other world leaders to mobilise political will, solidarity and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change among other problems.

The President used the opportunity of the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at regional and global level. He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar. On arrival in Katsina yesterday, the President was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members, and he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, by chopper. The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun guber candidates meet Muslim community

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Alliance (AA) in Ogun State, yesterday met with the Muslim community to intimate them of their plans for the state ahead of the election. The interactive session was organised by the Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance of the League […]
News Top Stories

Bad debts: GSI operation takes off amid legal concerns

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks to seize deposits, investments of loan defaulters     Financial institutions in the country are expected, from today, to begin implementation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) guidelines on the  Global Standing Instruction (GSI) for individuals, even as lawyers and stakeholders are raising concerns over certain provisions of the rules, which according to them, […]
News

NNPC: Why fuel subsidy remains

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Federal Government has said fuel subsidy will remain as it has made provisions for in the 2022 budget despite the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and expected scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products,. Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said subsidy on petrol would remain until the PIA […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica