Buhari revatalising oil and gas sector – Group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness and Campaign, a voluntary think tank, has stated that the oil and gas sector has been repositioned in the by the Muhammadu Buhari government.

 

According to the group, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has audited its financial records for the last three years.

 

The group said the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the President was a pointer that he believes in the reform of the oil and gas sector. In a statement by Mr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa- Onilu, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Moh. Lukman, the group extolled the commitment of the President to the oil and gas sector.

 

They said: “President Muhammadu Buhari was the pioneer Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), between 1977 and 1978.

 

Combining this with his role as Federal Commissioner of Petroleum and Natural Resources, it was one of the first public offices he held that brought him to national attention.

 

During that period, he laid substantial groundwork for the national infrastructure that helped develop the industry – pipelines, refineries, depots, etc, and helped midwife the vision for a Liquefied Natural Gas plant.”

