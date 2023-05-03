Buhari Reveals 2050 Nigeria Agenda Weeks To Vacate Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed 2050 Nigeria Agenda plans, saying his administration is focused on increasing real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by seven per cent.

New Telegraph reports that the Agenda was shortly launched before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

This is coming barely two months after the FEC approved the policy document on March 15 and nearly three months after the National Economic Council (NEC) endorsed the Agenda.

Buhari who would be vacating office for the incoming led administration by President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29, said the agenda for 2050 would create at least 165 million new jobs and reduce the number of Nigerians living in poverty to 2.1 million by 2050, from 83 million estimated in 2020.

During the launch, the Nigerian leader said, “This vision is a product of a dynamic knowledge-based economy to provide sustainable development by 2050.

“The goal is to increase the per capita income of Nigeria to $33,328 per annum to be placed amongst the world’s top economies by 2050, he added.

Buhari further prayed that “I hope this document will prove useful for subsequent administrations.”

Details later……