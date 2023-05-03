News Top Stories

Buhari Reveals 2050 Nigeria Agenda Weeks To Vacate Office

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed 2050 Nigeria Agenda plans, saying his administration is focused on increasing real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by seven per cent.

New Telegraph reports that the Agenda was shortly launched before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

This is coming barely two months after the FEC approved the policy document on March 15 and nearly three months after the National Economic Council (NEC) endorsed the Agenda.

Buhari who would be vacating office for the incoming led administration by President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29, said the agenda for 2050 would create at least 165 million new jobs and reduce the number of Nigerians living in poverty to 2.1 million by 2050, from 83 million estimated in 2020.

During the launch, the Nigerian leader said, “This vision is a product of a dynamic knowledge-based economy to provide sustainable development by 2050.

“The goal is to increase the per capita income of Nigeria to $33,328 per annum to be placed amongst the world’s top economies by 2050, he added.

Buhari further prayed that “I hope this document will prove useful for subsequent administrations.”

Details later……

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

PDP govs: We don’t have faith in community policing

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said they have no faith in the neutrality and capacity of the community policing to serve the purposes assigned to it in the Police Act, 2020. The governors, who met yesterday, said the newly introduced community policing infrastructure is already being implemented more in […]
News

JUST IN: Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine – Putin

Posted on Author Reporter

      President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two and the biggest […]
News

COVID-19: Enugu, Bauchi top list as NCDC confirms 269 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of fresh coronavirus infections stayed on the low side on Sunday, with 269 new cases confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new positive samples in its update for March 7. Enugu was top of the list with 78 […]

Leave a Comment