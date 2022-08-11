News Top Stories

Buhari reverses approval to Seplat’s purchase of ExxonMobil assets

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed his approval of Seplat Energy’s takeover of $1.3 billion ExxonMobil’s shallow water business in Nigeria. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, had also told Premium Times that President Buhari decided the position of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) should be supported, and that the earlier confusion was because “various agencies involved in (the) decision had not coordinated well among themselves.” Shehu said: “It has become clear that the various agencies involved in decision had not coordinated well among themselves and having looked at all of the facts with all of the ramifications, the president decided the position of the regulator is to be supported.”

President Buhari had on Monday in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources, and in consonance with Nigeria’s drive for foreign direct investment in the energy sector, has approved the acquisition of ExxonMobil Corporation assets by Seplat Energy Plc. The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday explained that Buhari made the approval considering the ample benefits of the divestment to Nigeria’soil sector.

 

