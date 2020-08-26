Buhari rolls out exit plans

In what appears like exit plans, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community that his administration will use the remaining years in office to improve access to quality education, health care and enhance productivity of the economy.

The president, whose second tenure expires in 2023, said that efforts were being made to sustain Nigeria’s position as profitable investment destination with unequalled incentives in all sectors, especially large market and flexible tax system, which investors from various countries can take advantage of.

Buhari gave the assurance yesterday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of eight countries at the State House, Abuja.

The president also pledged Nigeria’s cooperation in strengthening regional, continental and global peace and security, through combating terrorism and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

He told the diplomats that Nigeria will not only remain committed to addressing these dangerous threats to mankind, but will continue to work with the international community in settling conflicts and resolving other complex issues such as human trafficking, cybercrimes, poverty, communicable diseases and epidemics.

The president, who also rolled out a nine-point agenda for his government, told the diplomats about Nigeria’s priority and the need to streamline on people-oriented policies. His words: “In our efforts to achieve a realistic domestic and foreign policy as well as national development, we have identified the following nine priority areas to guide our policy directions over the next few years.

“Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion and improve security for all.”

Describing Nigerians as the “nation’s most prized assets,” President Buhari said the nine priority mandates were already reflected in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, a medium-term initiative pioneered by government to restore economic growth and development while leveraging the resourcefulness and resilience of the citizens.

He urged the diplomats to use the opportunity of working in the country to improve relations with their governments and people.

“I have no doubt that you might have prior and in-depth knowledge of Nigeria’s huge potential, which you will hopefully see for yourselves. I therefore urge you to go around the country, see things for yourselves and report to your home governments. This is important as you all are representatives of both your sending and host states.’’

President Buhari said Nigeria will remain steadfast in pursuing deeper and valuable relations among nations without discrimination.

“Nigeria strongly supports joint action to ensure a democratic and fair world order based on strict respect for the norms of international law, the United Nations Charter, recognition of the unquestionable value of cultural diversity, national sovereignty and the right of all countries to decide their future freely, without external pressure.

“Nigeria does not divide its partners into big and small; we value and respect every country, and with every country we are ready to pursue dialogue, as well as build cooperation on the basis of equality and constructive mutual respect.

“These include our cooperation in strengthening regional, continental and global peace and security, resolving complex issues, settling conflicts, as well as addressing dangerous threats to mankind, which include terrorism, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, human trafficking, cy-

