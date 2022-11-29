News

Buhari: Russian/Ukraine war worsening terrorism in Lake Chad

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine combined with violence in the Sahel region have worsened the terrorism war in the Lake Chad Basin.

He made the disclosure Tuesday in his opening address at the 16th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), held at the State House Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

Buhari, also the summit’s chairman, asserted that fighters and weapons were already finding their ways into the region through Russia and Ukraine thereby escalating the spread of small arms and light weapons.

Maintaining that the development has necessitated the need for tighter border security, the President added that despite significant efforts to weaken Boko Haram and other violent extremist organisations in the area, terrorism was persistent.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

