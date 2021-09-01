Top Stories

Buhari sacks Agriculture, Power Ministers, warns others

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in a minor cabinet reshuffle approved the sack of two members of his cabinet formed on August 21, 2019.

Those affected were Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Engr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power.

In the same vein, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development, while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing will now be the Minister of Power.

Hinting that the ministers may have been sacked for non performance, the President in a text presented to Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which he chaired at the Presidential Villa, and released to the press by his spokesman, Adesina, Wednesday said the changes were sequel to the: “Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

Commending the cabinet members for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration, Buhari said “change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

The President reiterated that the process of reshuffling of his cabinet for effective impact shall be continuous.

This will be the first time President Buhari would sack ministers since assuming office in 2015.

