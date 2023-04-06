Buhari sacks NIPC’s boss, Saratu Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the President in a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to imme-diately take over in the interim. Meanwhile, the Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of Mrs. Olubusola Obasanjo- Akande and Engr. Christopher Amakulo as directors. Also, the board approved the promotion of 22 assistant directors to deputy directors, 86 chiefs to assistant directors and 400 other staff to their next grade levels. The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement that the promotion was ratified during a meeting held in Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...