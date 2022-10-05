News

Buhari sacks Postmaster General of NIPOST, appoints Adepoju Sunday

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of former Postmaster General of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, replacing him with Adepoju Sunday.

This came on the heels of weeks of speculation and denial over the fate of the former Postmaster General, said to have been removed from office over yet to be established allegations of graft.

Confirming the development, Uwa Suleiman, Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said the sack and replacement of the former Postmaster General followed recommendations of the minister.

Suleiman said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer (PMG), for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). This is following the recommendations made by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

“The new Postmaster General, Hon. Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday, is appointed for an initial term of five years. Hon. Adepoju is a professional accountant and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2011 – 2015 and 2015 – 2019, representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.

“NIPOST is an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the appointment of Hon. Adepoju as the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect.”

It would be recalled that when the speculation was rife about the change of guards, the Spokesperson of NIPOST, Franklyn Alao had released an official statement debunking the sacking reports.

 

