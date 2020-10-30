Buhari salutes Afe Babalola’s patriotism, leadership at 91

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the legal luminary and educationist, Aare Afe Babalola’s patriotism and visionary leadership as he turns 91 today. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President sent warm felicitations to the founder of Afe Babalola University, joining friends and family members to celebrate with the educationist, agriculturist and legal luminary.

He congratulated Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition, while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognized as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The President hailed the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

Like this: Like Loading...