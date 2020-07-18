News

Buhari salutes Egbu over appointment as UK varsity VC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the appointment of Prof. Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom. According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, the President felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the UK, urging him to continue to proudly hold the flag of Nigeria aloft in all his endeavours in the elevated position.
President Buhari said: “With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment.” He added that Egbu, a foremost Quantity Surveyor with 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, was a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, whom the younger generation should adopt as a role model.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mass defection: Edo guber polls, a referendum, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo State governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the party.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defection was an end-of-the-road for APC and its candidate in the […]
News

Communications outfit empowers experts to boost NDDC forensic audit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A communications outfit, Clearpoint Communications Limited, yesterday organised a training programme for communications specialists to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Forensic Audit exercise. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moffat Ekoriko, who spoke at the event in Port Harcourt, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to clean up the NDDC by blocking all its […]
News

NGO charts way forward for education in post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

G iven the effects of the ravaging Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on education, and the inability of the government to determine when schools will reopen for normal academic activities due to the lockdown, a non-governmental organisation, the Carisma4U has spoken of plans to chart a new direction for  schools in order to be more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: