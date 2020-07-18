Buhari salutes Egbu over appointment as UK varsity VC

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the appointment of Prof. Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom. According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, the President felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the UK, urging him to continue to proudly hold the flag of Nigeria aloft in all his endeavours in the elevated position.

President Buhari said: “With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment.” He added that Egbu, a foremost Quantity Surveyor with 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, was a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, whom the younger generation should adopt as a role model.

