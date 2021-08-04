Buhari, Sanwo-Olu condoles with Abiodun over dad’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun. The late Abiodun, an educationist, died at the age of 89 on Monday after a brief illness.

Buhari, who condoled with institutions and educationists in the state who had worked with the deceased for many years, affirmed that the principles of living for God, good of others and the country, and sharing knowledge greatly impacted on the entire Western Nigeria and the country.

The President said Abiodun’s passing, leaving a strong legacy of service to humanity, further stirred the need for reflection and making of right choices for living, particularly in working for the betterment of mankind. Meanwhile, Sanwo- Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Abiodun, the deceased family, friends and entire people of Iperu-Remo and Ogun State in general to immortalise the good name of the late octogenarian.

