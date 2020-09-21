Buhari, Sanwo-Olu greet Oluremi Tinubu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is 60 today. In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, Buhari joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the milestone, adorned by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

The president, who saluted the senator, who has been re-elected three times to represent Lagos Central for her courage and tenacity in many daunting situation lauded Mrs. Tinubu for remaining ”consistent in her passion for inclusivity, particularly as it relates to women and children, who constitutes majority of the population, yet rank high on vulnerability.”

Also, Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who described Mrs. Tinubu as political icon lauded the senator’s contributions to nation-building and the growth of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said that Tinubu, who clocked 60 today, had contributed immensely as former First Lady and currently federal lawmaker to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He described the senator as a “Political Icon” whose inputs to national growth were pragmatic testament to her visionary leadership.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate the distinguished senator, Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee celebration. ”Our Dear Amazon, attaining the age of 60 years in grace and elegance is worth celebrating.

”Over the years, you have emblazoned your name on international stage as lover of truth, advocate of social justice, philanthropist and a loud voice of the voiceless.

