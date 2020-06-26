Buhari, Sanwo-Olu mourn ex-Oyo gov

State’s flag fly at half mask

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, whose contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a Senator in 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011, remaining steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As the party chieftain bowed out, Buhari believed he left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsels to heal, and grow, noting that his absence will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC. The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the family of the former governor, and grant him a peaceful rest. Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of Ajimobi.

The governor, in a condolence message to the Ajimobi family and the good people of Oyo State, also directed that the state’s flag fly at half mast on Friday. The condolence message read: “I was so sorry to hear the news of the passing away of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which sad event took place earlier today. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain the family must be going through at this time because of the loss of their patriarch. It is my prayer that God grants them all the strength to bear this great loss.

“I join the good people of Oyo State as we mourn the death of a statesman. I have directed that flags fly at half-mast tomorrow in honour of our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State. “Surely, he will be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that our administration is now undertaking. “The Oyo State Government will be extending to his family, all the courtesies deserving of his personage. May his soul rest in peace.” On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he is saddened by the loss. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Ajimobi’s shocking demise, after all efforts by medical professionals to stabilize him, when he took ill, has opened a deep sore in the hearts of millions of Nigerians, who looked up to him as a rallying point and a political stabilizer. He said: “The passage of Senator Ajimobi hurts me. My heart was filled with grief when I was informed that I had lost another political icon in our battle against the coronavirus. “Senator Ajimobi was more than a politician, he was a man of many parts, whose managerial skills and experience are required at this critical period in our national life.”

