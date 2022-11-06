Buhari, Sanwo-Olu restate commitment in trade promotion

News Top Stories

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the Federal Government’s efforts in improving Nigeria’s trading environment.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair, organised by the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)at the Tafewa Balewa Square, Lagos, said that the Federal Government has initiated programmes to encourage domestic production and exports.

Some of the programmes, Buhari noted, included the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, FGN Special Intervention Fund for MSMEs and N150 billion Targeted Credit Facility, adding that the Federal Government has also successfully disbursed a total of N785 billion through BOI from 2019 to 2022.

“In fact, small businesses with an annual turnover of less than N25 million, are exempted from paying Company Income Tax. A lower company income tax rate of 20 per cent is also provided for companies whose yearly turnover is between N25 million to N100 million.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment is reviewing and updating our National Trade Policy in order to firmly establish Nigeria as a worldwide trading hub and a regional leader. This policy will aim to maximize our economic output, expand infrastructural development, promote business growth, industrialization and entrepreneurship,” stated Buhari.

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised that the state has created the space for businesses to thrive, while encouraging small businesses to take advantage of the grants made available by the state.

 

