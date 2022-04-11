Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Dare celebrate Dangote at 65, salute his contribution to industry

News Top Stories

President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, yesterday celebrated the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji  Aliko Dangote, who turned 65, with the President affirming his footprints in key sectors of the nation’s economy.

 

In a release by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, President Buhari lauded the consummate businessman for his efforts in the production and supply of food items making him a household name in the country. He acknowledged his dynamism in buoying the economy through investments in building Africa’s largest refinery, fertilizer manufacturing company and cement factories.

 

While felicitating with Dangote, Governor Sanwo- Olu said the renowned businessman has contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians.

 

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and business associates to congratulate you – Alhaji Aliko Dangote – on your 65th birthday celebration

“You are a blessing to your generation considering how God has been using you to put smiles on the faces of many Nigerians working in your companies. You are an employer of labour and a respected business magnate, who is contributing positively to the economy of Nigeria.

 

“Lagos is happy to associate with you because of the tremendous work you are doing in our state by setting up two of your major companies – Dangote Fertilizer Plant and Dangote Refinery – that have provided job opportunities for thousands of Lagosians.”

 

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress  National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also felicitated with Alhaji Dangote yesterday as he attained 65 years. The APC leader commended him for his numerous laudable achievements, not only as a titan of African industry, but also as a philanthropist.

 

