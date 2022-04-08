Buhari seeks approval of revised 2022 fiscal framework

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives seeking approval for the revised 2022 fiscal framework. In the letter dated April 5, 2022, read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the President is seeking “a reduction in the projected oil production volume by 283,000 barrels per day, from 1.883 million barrels per day to 1.600 million barrels per day; an increase in the estimated provision for PMS subsidy for 2022 by N3.557 trillion from N442.72 billion to N4.00 trillion.”

Buhari’s request also includes “a cut in the provision for federally-funded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.80 billion to N152.80 billion; an increase in the projection for Federal Government independent revenue by N400 billion, and an additional provision of N182.45 billion to carter for the needs of the Nigeria Police Force” The letter reads: “As you are aware, there have been new developments both in the global economy as well as in the domestic economy which have necessitated the revision of the 2022 Fiscal Framework on which the 2022 Budget was based.

“These developments in-clude spikes in the market price of crude oil, aggravated by the Russian-Ukraine war. Significantly lower oil production volume due principally to production shut-ins as a result of massive theft of crude oil between the production platforms and the terminals. “The decision to suspend the removal of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy at a time high crude oil prices have elevated the subsidy cost and signignicantly eroded government revenue. There is also the need to make adequate provisions for the recent enhancements of allowances for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to boost their morale as they grapple with heightened security challenges in the country. “Following these developments, it has become necessary to adjust the fiscal framework and accordingly, amend the 2022 Appropriation Act to ensure its successful implementation.

“The adjustments to the 2022 Fiscal Framework include: An increase in the project oil price benchmark by $11 per barrel, from $62 per barrel to $73 per barrel; a reduction in the projected oil production volume by 283,000 barrels per day, from 1.883 million barrels per day to 1.600 million barrels per day; an increase in the Estimated provision for PMS subsidy for 2022 by N3.557 trillion from N442.72 billion to N4.00 trillion; a cut in the provision for Federallyfunded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.80 billion to N152.80 billion; an increase in the projection for Federal Government Independent Revenue by N400 billion; and an additional provision of N182.45 billion to carter for the needs of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Based on the above adjustments, the Federation Account (Main Pool) revenue for the three tiers of government is projected to decline by N2.418 trillion, while FGN‘s share from the account (net of transfer to the Federal Capital Territory and other statutory deductions) is projected to reduce by N1.173 trillion.” However, the amount available to fund the FGN Budget is projected to decline due to the increase in the projection for independent revenue (Operating Surplus Remittance) by N400 billion. “Aggregate expenditure is projected to increase by N192.52 billion, due to increase in personnel cost by N161.40 billion and other service-wide votes by N210.5 billion (both for the Nigeria Police Force). Additional domestic debt service provision N76.13 billion. and net reductions in Statutory Transfers by N66.07 billion, as follows: NDDC by N13.46 billion from N102‘78 billion to N89.32 billion; (b) NEDC by N6.30 billion from N48.08 billion to N41.78 billion; UBEC, by N23.16 billion from N112.29 billion to N89.13 billion; Basic Health Care Fund by N11.58 billion from N56.14 billion to N44.56 billion; and NASENI by N11.58 billion from N56.14 billion to N44.56 billion. “Total budget deficit is projected to increase by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion, representing 3.99 per cent of GDP. The incremental deficit will be financed by new borrowings from the domestic market. “Given the urgency of the request for revision of the 2022 Fiscal Framework and 2022 Budget amendments, I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on this request.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...