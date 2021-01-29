Buhari seeks global efforts to tackle COVID-19, terrorism, graft

President Muhammmadu Buhari has called for global efforts in confronting the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), terrorism, insurgency, corruption, population explosion and other challenges facing the world. The President made this call yesterday while speaking at an event to receive Letters of Credence of the new Ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the Presidential Villa.

The Ambassadors, who presented their Letters of Credence, were: Mr. Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, Arab Republic of Egypt; Mr. Faisal Ebraheem Alajrafi Alghamdi, the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Mr. Alejandro Miguel Francisco Herrero, the Republic of Argentina. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President identified other challenges requiring international attention to include human trafficking, proliferation of small arms and light weapons and poverty.

“All three countries represented here enjoy excellent multilateral relations with us. In addition to the United Nations, the largest multilateral umbrella platform, we are also members of the G-77 and the South- South Cooperation which Nigeria, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have used to advance our collective interests and causes,” the president said.

Buhari reiterated to the Ambassadors the readiness of Nigeria to work with them all to achieve global peace, food security and sustainable environment. Ambassador Ihab Moustafa, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed appreciation to the President for receiving them and accepting their letters of credence.

