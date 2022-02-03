News

Buhari seeks intra-African collaboration to battle health challenges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Buhari seeks intra-African collaboration to battle health challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for greater collaboration among Africans in order to effectively confront challenges like public health such as local vaccine production among others. Buhari was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at a virtual meeting of the African Union on the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) under the auspices of the 39th Session of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC), at the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union. Speaking at the event, the President said the continent needed to work together to promote vaccine production in Africa, and prompt response to climate change and the zeroemissions targets. While noting that the outbreak of COVID-19 has weakened the continent’s economy leaving behind important lessons, Buhari said: “We must work together to promote vaccine production in Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

20 children die in Niger school blaze

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 20 children have died after they became trapped in a fire at a school in Niger’s capital, Niamey. It started late on Tuesday afternoon when the children were in lessons, many in straw-hut classrooms, reports the BBC. The flames blocked the school gate, so most pupils had to escape over a wall, […]
News

Appreciating Ibrahim’s compassionate leadership at NYSC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of Africa’s globally celebrated novelist and erudite scholar, Chinua Achebe spewed this timeless maxim in one of his novels; “The man of the people is not about Harvard or Cambridge degrees; but the man that speaks and understands the language of the people.” Achebe’s wisdom sparkles with a timeless relevance in leadership on the […]
News

#EndSARS: Ebonyi panel recommends N189m for victims of brutality

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry into complaints of extra- judicial killings and human rights violation in Ebonyi State, yesterday recommended the payment of N189 million to victims whose cases were determined by the panel. Chairman of the panel, Justice Alloy Nwankwo, made the recommendation while submitting the report of the panel to the state, Governor […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica