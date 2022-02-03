Buhari seeks intra-African collaboration to battle health challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for greater collaboration among Africans in order to effectively confront challenges like public health such as local vaccine production among others. Buhari was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at a virtual meeting of the African Union on the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) under the auspices of the 39th Session of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC), at the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union. Speaking at the event, the President said the continent needed to work together to promote vaccine production in Africa, and prompt response to climate change and the zeroemissions targets. While noting that the outbreak of COVID-19 has weakened the continent’s economy leaving behind important lessons, Buhari said: “We must work together to promote vaccine production in Africa.
