Buhari seeks more FIFA support for football

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked for more support from the World Soccer Governing Body, FIFA, in the bid to reposition Nigerian football for greater impact and it’s all-round growth and development.

President Buhari made this call on Tuesday at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja while receiving the report of the 10-Year Football Development Masterplan Committee. Buhari said his administration has demonstrated the political will to create and develop a conducive environment for football, which he describes as a national asset that should be safeguarded. “This government has demonstrated the political will. It will match it up with making the right laws and investment, and also work with critical stakeholders,” the President said.

“We are interested in developing a football culture that will accommodate global best practices that will also help the nation to lay a solid foundation for her domestic football, put in place professionally and efficiently run leagues, entrench a consistent and stable football calendar and create a value chain which will boost the sports ecosystem.” “I thank FIFA for its support and commitment to the development of Nigerian football which has been longstanding. I trust it will partner with Nigeria in its efforts to improve the fundamentals of its football development.”

 

