News

Buhari seeks quick passage of money laundering, terrorism bills

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday received the Money Laundering Bill and Terrorism Prevention Bill transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for expeditious consideration and passage. The bills were accompanied by a letter read at the start of the plenary by Senate President Ahamad Lawan. In a letter dated April 12, 2022, Buhari said the request for the passage of both bills was pursuant to the provisions of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). According to him, the deficienciesinthe Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime make it imperative for the passage of both bills. He warned that non-pas-sage of the bills poses a risk that may lead to the eventual blacklisting of the country by the Financial Action Task Force.

Buhari said: “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate. “During the recent Mutual Evaluation carried out by the Inter-Governmental ActionGroup againstMoney Laundering in West Africa, therewereobserveddeficiencies in Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime.

“Following theevaluation, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant stakeholders reviewed said deficiencies and drafted the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill 2022. “Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the National Assembly, in order to bring our legal regime inconformity withFinancial ActionTaskForce(FATF) recommendations, Nigeria will face the risk of a negative public statement blacklisting the country by FATF and thiswillleadtosomenegative consequences to our rapidly growing economy.

“In light of the above, the Federal Ministry of Justice reviewed the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill currently pending before the National Assembly and have come up with revised versions of the Bills, incorporating the resolutions to the deficiencies pointed out in the Mutual Evaluation Report, thereby bringing Nigeria’s AML/CFT legal regime in conformity with the FATF recommendations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Kanu was abducted, not arrested –IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was abducted by the Nigerian government and not arrested and extradited as reported in many news bulletins. This was contained in a press statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful who promised to expose details of the abduction […]
News

APC crisis: More confusion as Giadom, Eta jostle for power

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

More confusion crept into the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as two factional leaders jostled for control of the machinery of power in the party. While one of the claimants to the Acting National Chairmanship position, Chief Victor Giadom announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will hold […]
News

How Ajayi Adeshina Rose From Poverty To Blockchain Enthusiast

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Growing up at his grandmother’s residence in his village, Ajayi Adeshina had a reckoning with the scope of how his family’s circumstance shaped his life’s trajectory. “My parent had a very bad marriage that made them part ways when I was barely two years of age,” he recounts. “Mom left the marriage and left me […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica