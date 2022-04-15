Buhari seeks quick passage of money laundering, terrorism bills

The Senate yesterday received the Money Laundering Bill and Terrorism Prevention Bill transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for expeditious consideration and passage. The bills were accompanied by a letter read at the start of the plenary by Senate President Ahamad Lawan. In a letter dated April 12, 2022, Buhari said the request for the passage of both bills was pursuant to the provisions of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). According to him, the deficienciesinthe Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime make it imperative for the passage of both bills. He warned that non-pas-sage of the bills poses a risk that may lead to the eventual blacklisting of the country by the Financial Action Task Force.

Buhari said: “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate. “During the recent Mutual Evaluation carried out by the Inter-Governmental ActionGroup againstMoney Laundering in West Africa, therewereobserveddeficiencies in Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime.

“Following theevaluation, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant stakeholders reviewed said deficiencies and drafted the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill 2022. “Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the National Assembly, in order to bring our legal regime inconformity withFinancial ActionTaskForce(FATF) recommendations, Nigeria will face the risk of a negative public statement blacklisting the country by FATF and thiswillleadtosomenegative consequences to our rapidly growing economy.

“In light of the above, the Federal Ministry of Justice reviewed the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill currently pending before the National Assembly and have come up with revised versions of the Bills, incorporating the resolutions to the deficiencies pointed out in the Mutual Evaluation Report, thereby bringing Nigeria’s AML/CFT legal regime in conformity with the FATF recommendations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...