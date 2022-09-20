News

Buhari seeks Senate approval for issuance of N402bn Promissory Notes

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to grant him approval to issue Promissory Notes totalling over N402 billion.

The request was contained in separate letters from the President, which were read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

In the first letter read by Lawan, President Buhari requested for N375 billion to settle outstanding claims owed to various exporters.

Other similar debts repayment requests to be routed through the Debt Management Office (DMO) are N6.706 billion for Kebbi State Government as refund for the construction of a federal road in the State and N2.706 billion for Taraba State Government for constructing federal roads as well.

President Buhari in another request read by Lawan also sought for approval to issue N18.623 billion to pay Yobe State.

The President in the letter, said payment of N18.623 billion to the Yobe State Government through the DMO will help the state to offset all monies expended on execution of five different federal road projects in the state.

The President called for expeditious consideration of the requests.

Meanwhile, in another communication to the Senate, President Buhari sought for confirmation of the nomination of Mohamed Sabo Lamido, for appointment as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts of the Board of Upstream Regulatory Commission.

Lamido’s nomination for appointment, according to the President, was necessitated by the death of Hassan Gambo who hitherto served in that capacity.

 

