Buhari seeks Senate approval to review N23.7trn Ways and Means advances

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, asked the Senate, grant approval for the restructuring of N23.7 trillion Ways and Means advances given the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In the letter to the Senate, President Buhari, explained that Ways and Means were advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Federal Government for emergency funding of delayed receipt of fiscal deficits. The letter titled: “Restructuring of ways and means advances” reads in part: “The ways and means advances by the central bank of Nigeria, to the federal government has been a funding option to the federal government to cater for short term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipt of physical deficit. “The ways and means, balances as at 19th December 2022 is 22.7 trillion. “I have approved the securitization of the ways and means balances along the following terms ÷ Amount. N23.7 trillion, Tenure 40years, Moratorium on principal repayment, three years, Pricing interest rate 9%.”
Related Articles
N420bn debt: Senate moves to bailout Works Ministry
The Senate, yesterday, promised to collaborate with the Executive for an emergency fund to clear the N420 billion owed contractors by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on road projects constructed across the country. The Senate Committee on Works, made the promise when the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, appeared before […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Japan has zero daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in 15 months
Japan recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than a year on Sunday, according to local media. Prior to Sunday, there hadn’t been a day without a COVID-19 death since Aug. 2, 2020, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK. The latest figures from the health ministry showed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Only British govt can save my husband from Buhari –Nnamdi Kanu’s wife
Uchechi Okwu Kanu, the wife of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) political activist, Nnamdi Kanu, has identified Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom (UK), as the only person who can save her husband from his current ordeal in the hands of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)