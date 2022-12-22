News

Buhari seeks Senate approval to review N23.7trn Ways and Means advances

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, asked the Senate, grant approval for the restructuring of N23.7 trillion Ways and Means advances given the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In the letter to the Senate, President Buhari, explained that Ways and Means were advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Federal Government for emergency funding of delayed receipt of fiscal deficits. The letter titled: “Restructuring of ways and means advances” reads in part: “The ways and means advances by the central bank of Nigeria, to the federal government has been a funding option to the federal government to cater for short term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipt of physical deficit. “The ways and means, balances as at 19th December 2022 is 22.7 trillion. “I have approved the securitization of the ways and means balances along the following terms ÷ Amount. N23.7 trillion, Tenure 40years, Moratorium on principal repayment, three years, Pricing interest rate 9%.”

 

Our Reporters

