…unveils Max Ville Ibadan The city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, came alive when PWAN Max, an affiliate of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), tickled the taste buds of real estate consumers with the unveiling of Max Ville, its newest exquisite estate, in Ibadan recently. Speaking at the groundbreaking of Max Ville in […]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the threat issued by the APC to civil servants to participate in its ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is unconstitutional, subversive and political banditry. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such threat as a provocative assault on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the […]

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the plan to instal 5 million solar renewable energy system in underserved homes across the country will promote local capacities in assembly, manufacture and maintenance of equipment. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday at a virtual engagement with stakeholders involved in the implementation of the […]

President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Salamatu Suleiman, as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Buhari also sought the red chamber’s nod for 15 others including Mrs.Beatrice JD. Agba and Mr Soni Daniel, among others as members. Buhari, according to a letter read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the appointments were in pursuant to Section 2 (3) of the NHRC Act as amended.

